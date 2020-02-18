An overview of all the best changes on offer in the new release

The upcoming GNOME 3.36 release will sit at the heart of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS when it arrives this spring — but what are the new feature it’ll bring?

Well, in this post I round up the multitude of improvements, changes and features that GNOME 3.36 plans to ship with to distil them in to an easily scannable list — so be aware that spoilers follow!

Do keep in mind that GNOME 3.36 is still in development at the time of writing. Some features highlighted below may change subtly (or substantially) prior to release, or maybe even miss the release entirely.

With that caveat out of the way, let’s dive in!

New GNOME 3.36 Features

Improved GNOME Shell Theme

If you’re a regular reader you’ll have heard about the updated GNOME Shell theme earlier this year. Reader reaction was positive, so I’m pleased to say that all of those visual enhancements ship inGNOME 3.36.

While some of the changes are small and subtle (meaning you probably won’t notice them) others are very obvious and hard to miss.

Such as the hugely improved — though I can never remember what this part of the shell is supposed to be called — notification/calendar tray. The actual calendar, weather and world clock widgets that appear here now make better use available space and visually lift off of the screen with a carded look.

You’ll also notice in the screenshot above that notifications have bigger icons yet look more compact. And when viewed in the notification tray they use the same ‘carded’ styling as other UI elements.

Elsewhere the GNOME Shell search results screen better delineates between different groups of results (which themselves appear a tad neater and more organised). This (should) make it easier to “spott” the right result when you’re making use of the Shell’s (overlooked) search feature.

Do not disturb toggle

Don’t want to be disturbed by app notifications and alerts? Well, the GNOME devs have heard you!

Despite the desktop having support for a ‘do not disturb’ feature it’s only in the new GNOME 3.36 that a toggle is more easily accessible.

When you next want to stop screen-stealing toasts from popping up while you do …whatever it is you’re doing… just turn it on — though don’t worry about losing power unexpectedly if you’re full-screen on a laptop as urgent alerts are still shown.

System Font Settings

In GNOME 3.34 and earlier it’s difficult to change the GNOME Shell font — not impossible, just far more effort than it needs to be.

But not any more! GNOME 3.36 respects your “interface font” setting, meaning you set the GNOME Shell font alongside the rest of the UI fonts, i.e. in the GNOME Tweaks app.

A small but welcome personalisation boost!

New ‘Extensions’ App

If you’ve checked over our list of the best GNOME extensions you’ll know just important these tiny Javascript power-ups can be. GNOME extensions allow you to add new features in GNOME Shell, tame quirks, and make the desktop work the way you want.

So it’s nice to see GNOME developers are finally embracing extensions by morphing the little-used gnome-extensions-pref tool into a new, fully-furnished tool: the GNOME Extensions app.

This can be used to enable/disable extensions that you install from the extensions.gnome.org (EGO) website; install/apply extension updates; and provide easier access to extension settings.

Helpfully, GNOME Shell 3.36 will even check for extension updates on start-up and install/apply them if needed, meaning you will always be running the latest versions of whichever add-ons you use.

New Lock Screen

We showcased tentative designs for GNOME’s new login and lock screen way back in 2018. The implementation has taken a while to make possible but I’m pleased to report that GNOME 3.36 has a new lock screen.

It still works in broadly the same way: the lock screen ‘shield’ shows the time, date, and any pending notifications; you smush a button or swipe up from the shield screen to reveal a password input field.

But they’re no longer two separate screens; the password field appears on the same screen, replacing the time and date.

The original mockup was a bit more featured

GNOME’s new lock screen uses a blurred version of the desktop wallpaper, a design change that allows for improved (i.e. less shouty) typography, while the user avatar pod has been restructuered.

One small change that precise typists amongst you won’t notice: the password field wiggles if the entered password is incorrect or caps lock is turned on.

GNOME dev Allan Day says the team “…wanted unlocking to be beautiful” and, based on the snippets of it thus far, I think you’ll agree they’ve succeeded.

New Shell Dialogs

A major dose of consistency has been implemented within the various dialog prompts that appear throughout the UI, e.g., when powering off, being prompted to enter a password, wifi network picker, etc.

All elements in core system dialogs, like title, explanation, password field, etc are shown centre-aligned. Icons are no longer (inconstantly) used, and hint text is used in-place of sub-headings, e.g., “enter password”.

Talking of password dialogs…

Password Peeking

Any part of the GNOME Shell system UI that lets you enter a password (e.g., permission prompt, Wi-Fi network password, etc) now has a visibility toggle in the password field. This lets you ‘peek’ at the password you enter to double-check it’s correct.

Software Updates

GNOME’s recommended roster of default apps — which I should add most distros do not ship heed, including Ubuntu — sees a number of notable substitutions:

Shotwell replaced by GNOME Photos

Evolution replaced by Geary & GNOME Calendar

Rhythmbox replaced by GNOME Music

Many of these swaps were overdue and don’t feel as surprising as they might have in the past.

Additionally, there are “new” icons for five apps:

GNOME Software gains a ‘metered connection’ toggle to prevent large app updates on tethered or data-capped connections. The appearance of featured app banners has been tweaked.

GNOME Clocks sports an all new design.

App Folder Changes

GNOME 3.34 brought with it the ability to create app folders directly in the application launcher. It’s so easy to use: you just drag and drop apps on to each other to create new folders.

Although a very useful feature, app folders came with a few visual quirks, and the ‘rearranging icons’ animation needed a bit of ironing out.

In GNOME 3.36 the app folders feature is tightened up. There’s now a more attentive and predictable animation when dragging app icons in/out of folders, while drag and drop, and paging actions are more responsive.

App folders themselves are now treated as dialogs (meaning the folder opens in the centre of the screen, regardless of where it actually sits in the grid). Not only does this make using folders more predictable, it makes editing folder names a lot less glitchy, too.

Settings Revamp

A number of settings panels have been improved in GNOME 3.36, several have been merged, and others removed entirely!

Mobile, wired and wireless internet connections now all share the same pane, which is now titled “Network & Internet“.

Options for setting Default Applications now sit in the Applications section, while the Details panel they were previously located in has been removed entirely.

Other changes

The hidden GNOME Shell screen recorder tool has switched back tot he VP8 encoder (VP9 was too resource intensive).